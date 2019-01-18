One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche | KOB 4
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche

Marian Camacho
January 18, 2019 08:57 AM

TAOS, N.M. - An avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley has claimed the life of one man. Another man is in critical condition at UNM Hospital.

The two were buried in the avalanche just before noon Thursday near Kachina Peak which is the resort's highest point. According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, one of the skiers died around 5 p.m. Thursday.

About 100 skiers and volunteers dug through the snow with shovels and metal poles as rescue dogs sniffed and searched the area. 

Ski resort officials say an event like this is extremely rare and they'll be working to determine what caused the avalanche.

Updated: January 18, 2019 08:57 AM
Created: January 18, 2019 08:38 AM

