One lane of Highway 145 open after massive rock slide
One lane of Highway 145 open after massive rock slide

Meg Hilling
May 28, 2019 06:57 PM

DOLORES, CO. — Highway 145 north of Dolores, Colorado is now open to one lane following a massive rock slide Friday afternoon. No one was injured. 

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, The slide took place 12 miles north of Dolores and began over 1,000 feet above the road. The main source of the damage came from two boulders, weighing over a couple million pounds each. It took out a section of the highway completely. 

As a result, there's an eight-foot trench where the road once stood. 

"It's been a long time since a rock that huge has come out of the mountain and everybody is in amazement of it,” said Joyce Stephen, who was traveling through.

With the road impassable, the CDOT crew worked throughout Memorial Day weekend to create a single dirt lane over the wreckage in order to allow cars through. This required blasting one of the boulders that landed directly in the middle of the road.

According to CDOT, it will take about two weeks of emergency repairs before the highway is open in both lanes. Residents speculate the wet winter had something to do with the slide.

"All the moisture, you know? The dirt can only hold so much moisture and then something is going to happen,” Stephens said.

CDOT is advising travelers to drive cautiously in rocky terrain and to beware of falling rocks and debris.

Meg Hilling


Updated: May 28, 2019 06:57 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 05:03 PM

