One man dead in Roswell homicide

Alex Ross
Updated: December 27, 2021 06:35 PM
Created: December 27, 2021 06:13 PM
ROSWELL- A drug-related shooting that left an 18-year-old dead is being investigated by police.
Police say David Gonzales died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Saddle Creek Apartments on South Sunset Avenue Sunday at about 6:15 p.m.
An 18-year-old woman later showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her wrist. She is expected to survive.
Investigators say the teenager who died, and another man—approached the vehicle and attempted to rob the woman and her boyfriend.
Officers say they found large amounts of cash and drug-related items in their vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department.
