One person dead following Roswell shooting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One person dead following Roswell shooting

Faith Egbuonu
October 13, 2019 10:46 PM

ROSWELL, N.M - Roswell police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near Walker and Eyman.

Advertisement

The victim, 30-year-old Stefon Doram Jr., was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates. 

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: October 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Created: October 13, 2019 07:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person dead following Roswell shooting
One person dead following Roswell shooting
Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced Tuesday
Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced Tuesday
Las Cruces police locate missing siblings
Las Cruces police locate missing siblings
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
48th annual Balloon Fiesta wraps up Sunday
48th annual Balloon Fiesta wraps up Sunday
Advertisement



Officials deem this year’s Balloon Fiesta a success
Officials deem this year’s Balloon Fiesta a success
Balloons soar across Albuquerque for the Farewell Mass Ascension
Balloons soar across Albuquerque for the Farewell Mass Ascension
Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced Tuesday
Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced Tuesday
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
Nonprofit fundraises to replace Smokey Bear balloon
Nonprofit fundraises to replace Smokey Bear balloon