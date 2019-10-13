One person dead following Roswell shooting
October 13, 2019 10:46 PM
ROSWELL, N.M - Roswell police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near Walker and Eyman.
The victim, 30-year-old Stefon Doram Jr., was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Created: October 13, 2019 07:40 PM
