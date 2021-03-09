One Year Later: Business leaders reflect on the pandemic's impact in 2020

Along the way, businesses adapted, focusing on delivery or outdoor dining, for example.

Innovation included farmers selling goods curbside for the first time and many businesses bolstered online options.

“It’s absolutely the biggest story of our lives,” Albuquerque Business First editor-in-chief Rachel Sams said.

Business journalists like her said no one could have anticipated this.

“It was almost like a battery of constant change and shocks to the system, and every day, over and over, recalibrating and saying, ‘How are we going to get through this next challenge,’ at a pace that most business people we talk to had never experienced anything like it.”

Corporate America has made serious adjustments too. Zoom calls have replaced in-person meetings. Living rooms are the new board rooms.

Throughout the last year, businesses everywhere had no choice but adapt and be patient, with new ways of doing business, keeping employees and customers safe and the hope that this pandemic will someday come to an end.

For the businesses across New Mexico that have survived, help is on the way.

The New Mexico legislature is expected to pass a multi-million dollar COVID relief plan aimed at helping businesses across the state, and Congress is also working on a relief bill that is expected to help New Mexico’s private sector.

As businesses begin to reopen in New Mexico, KOB 4 is making it easier for them to share what COVID-19 safety precautions they are taking to keep customers safe. They can post to the Safe Start NM page about their reopening plans.