One year later: The COVID-19 political divide

The divisions have been apparent across the political landscape.

"It's not just at the national level it's at the state level -- we're seeing the gaps continue to grow in between partisans," said Atekson.

In fact, a recent PEW study published in the height of the political season found the United States is more politically divided over the coronavirus than other advanced economies.

COVID-19 also impacted voters at the polls, including the method they chose to vote.

According to New Mexico's voter data, vote-by-mail was the most polarized it's ever been -- with 45% of Democrats voting by mail compared to 22% of Republicans.

"I always like to approach polarization from a perspective of intellectual humility and recognize that people are coming from their decision-making in an earnest and honest place," said Atkeson. "Intellectual humility is the way to alter our own opinions of others and have a better path forward."