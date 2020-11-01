'Open my church!': Protestors push back against Santa Fe Archdiocese's decision to halt in-person mass | KOB 4
'Open my church!': Protestors push back against Santa Fe Archdiocese's decision to halt in-person mass

Updated: November 01, 2020 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People gathered outside the administrative offices of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Sunday to protest the closing of churches. 

The Archbishop of Santa Fe made the decision to halt in-person mass after COVID-19 cases started to spike across the state. He said normally scheduled masses will be streamed online. 

Some protesters said the closures, which went into effect this weekend, are not right. 

“The holy sacrifice of the mass is to be offered inside of our church buildings. That's just the way it was supposed to be,” said Cyndi Wyatt, a protester.

The group said they’re planning to protest every Sunday until churches reopen. 

“As long as it takes, frankly. We're going to be out here every Sunday from 10 to 12. And the reason we're doing it during mass time is just to let him know that we're not satisfied with outdoor masses. We want to be in our churches with our families and receiving the precious body and blood of Christ," Wyatt said. 

To read the Archbishop’s full statement about the closure, click here.


