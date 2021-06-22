Opening ceremony held for New Mexico Games | KOB 4
Opening ceremony held for New Mexico Games

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 22, 2021 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2021 New Mexico games kicked off Tuesday.

The opening ceremony had been pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions. Executive director Fred Hultberg, who is retiring, was surprised with the honor to light the flame to begin the games.

Fred thought he was there for a meeting about the games

"I was the luckiest guy in the world at actually getting this job, running the games because I just love sports so much so it wasn't really a job," he said.

After 2020, people are ready to compete.

This year's games will feature at least ten events, including: Pickleball and arm wrestling. Tennis will also be back for the first time since 2016. 

Cornhole has also been added to the schedule.

However, basketball and track will have to until 2022.

Click here for more information about the 2021 New Mexico Games



