Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2020 11:01 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse in a show of force against a proposed law allowing the confiscation of guns that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The bill from Democratic state lawmakers would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Several county sheriffs and at least one district attorney denounced the bill as an infringement on rights. At the outdoor rally in Santa Fe, Republican state lawmakers urged opponents of the bill to lobby their state senators and representatives.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)