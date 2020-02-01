Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico

Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2020 11:01 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse in a show of force against a proposed law allowing the confiscation of guns that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The bill from Democratic state lawmakers would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Advertisement

Several county sheriffs and at least one district attorney denounced the bill as an infringement on rights. At the outdoor rally in Santa Fe, Republican state lawmakers urged opponents of the bill to lobby their state senators and representatives. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed
Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed
Mother accused of abusing son, forcing him to vape THC
Mother accused of abusing son, forcing him to vape THC
APD: 14-year-old turns himself in for murder
The scene of Wednesday's homicide.
1 person killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
1 person killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe
Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe
Advertisement


UNMH officials to ask lawmakers to fund medical school scholarship and outpatient programs
UNMH officials to ask lawmakers to fund medical school scholarship and outpatient programs
Local bars, restaurants prepare for the Super Bowl
Local bars, restaurants prepare for the Super Bowl
Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico
Opponents of gun confiscation bill rally in New Mexico
Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed
Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed
Election officials probe GOP House hopeful on contributions
Election officials probe GOP House hopeful on contributions