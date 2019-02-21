Opponents say 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries' are not enforceable

"It's three communities, Santa Fe County, Bernalillo County, Dona Ana County, are making decisions for the rest of the state. If you look at the map of all the counties that are actually taking on the Second Amendment issue, they're all outliers, said Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Valencia County. "We have sanctuary cities, why can't we have a Second Amendment Sanctuary County?"

Rep. Damon Ely, D-Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties, is sponsoring one of the new gun control bills at the center of the debate. The bill would allow guns to be taken away from someone determined to be an immediate threat to themselves or others.

"I would really encourage the commissioners and the county sheriff's - read these bills before they start reacting. There are not anti-gun bills. They are sensible measures designed to protect people's lives," Ely said.

Ely says counties and sheriffs can't just decide to ignore a state law.

"It's a very dangerous thing to start talking about we're only going to enforce certain laws that we like and others that we don't. Our system does not work that way," Ely said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office agrees, sending KOB a statement:

"It's important to include that the gun safety measures for which the governor has expressed support in no way, shape or form violate or infringe upon any New Mexican's Second Amendment rights. These statement resolutions amount to expressions of opinion, and expressions of opinion are just fine. But state law will be followed.”

KOB also reached out to the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas:

“Local officials must ensure the health and safety of their residents and should appropriately comply with state and federal law.”