Opportunity Scholarship gets green light in first committee

The program will help students cover the gap in tuition after applying the Lottery Scholarship and other state scholarships.

“It's going to work for everyone and for lower income students. It's the middle dollar program, if you will,” Governor Lujan-Grisham said. “It says that we understand that leveraging is tricky and we need to do that so we cover all the costs for those lower income students and not unfairly creating a situation where middle and higher income students get a better deal.”

Some Republican lawmakers have expressed criticism over the scholarship.

“You can't really say this is free tuition because somebody is paying something somewhere on it—and there's always going to be a point where there's not going to be enough money,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-District 27).

The governor’s campaign recently rolled out a flurry of social media ads asking voters to put pressure on lawmakers.

“I'm feeling really good— not totally overconfident, so we'll be in your offices, make no mistake about that, but I'm feeling really good,” said the governor.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in the House Appropriations and Finance Committee next. A companion bill is also working its way through the Senate.