Organization offers course to spot signs of child trafficking

Colton Shone
Updated: January 22, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: January 22, 2021 03:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Child advocates want parents to start addressing how their children can spot sex trafficking.
Partners Against Child Trafficking (PACT), a nonprofit organization, says reports of child solicitation have increased during the pandemic. They say the increase can partly be attributed to more students spending more time online during remote learning.
"What happens is a student is doing a game and that game has a sidebar chat and that's where the transactions are happening," said Rick Naylor who is with Partners Against Child Trafficking. "That's why it's gone up, it's increased 23% during the pandemic since April of last year."
He says while parents may be hearing of the problem, they might not know how to bring the topic up with their children.
That's why the organization is using high school students to talk about the problem.
"We have an online course, it's not a Zoom, it allows them at their own speed," Naylor said. "What you will learn is from your own peers in how to recognize the signs of trafficking and how to stop it."
Signs of trafficking include:
Click here to sign up for the course. The first 100 people who use the special code KOB4 can take the course for free.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company