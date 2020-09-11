Organization releases evaluation of which judges voters should consider retaining

This year, three judges received "do not retain" recommendations.

They include Judge Jacqueline Flores and Judge Christina Argyres of the 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County and Judge Claire Schultz of the 3rd Judicial District Court in Dona Ana County.

"We continue to know that some judges do not score well with the groups we survey, do not improve their scores, do not show commitment to improve their performance, and do not take steps to do so. That's when we issue a do not retain recommendation," Torres said.

Judge Schultz responded to her do not retain recommendation, telling KOB 4 "This is what happens when you buck a system by insisting on integrity from all of our judges. I'm proud of my service on the bench and my constant advocacy for justice, fairness, and the rule of law."

Judge Schultz also received a "do not retain" recommendation in 2014 but was retained.

As for whether the recommendation is a fair assessment of her work, she said ""You may recall a number of years ago that I, as a fairly new judge, reported allegations of corruption against a more senior judge, popular with local attorneys. He had to resign and later pled no contest to a charge in district court. Sometimes memories can be long."

Judge Flores and Judge Argyres did not comment on the JPEC's evaluation.

