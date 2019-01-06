Organizer bails on charity golf event in Hobbs | KOB 4
Organizer bails on charity golf event in Hobbs

Faith Egbuonu
January 06, 2019 10:33 PM

HOBBS, N.M. - A man was supposed to raise funds for a Toys for Tots charity event but, police say he made off with thousands of dollars.

Aaron Berry, the golf operations manager at Rockwind, recalls of the day he made arrangements for a Toys for Tots charity event for John Moyers.

"Everything sounded normal. He said he had sponsor signs already in place. I mean, it was a regular tournament," said Aaron Berry.

But, on the day of the actual event, Moyers told Berry he had been in a car accident.

"John called me, and he said he had been in a car accident. Hit a pothole, had two blowouts and was getting his car realigned --somewhere in Texas,” said Berry.

The tournament was set for noon, so Berry decided to carry through with the event as a courtesy for the players involved.

"We were told by the participants the fees were collected by John. So, we didn’t charge them green fees, card fees -- we didn't collect anything from the participants,” said Berry.

The tournament ended nearly 5 hours later. Moyers was a no-show.

“At that point in time, we couldn’t get a hold of John,” said Berry.

That was the last they heard of him. The Hobbs Police Department is currently investigating the case.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: January 06, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: January 06, 2019 09:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

