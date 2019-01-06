Organizer bails on charity golf event in Hobbs

But, on the day of the actual event, Moyers told Berry he had been in a car accident.

"John called me, and he said he had been in a car accident. Hit a pothole, had two blowouts and was getting his car realigned --somewhere in Texas,” said Berry.

The tournament was set for noon, so Berry decided to carry through with the event as a courtesy for the players involved.

"We were told by the participants the fees were collected by John. So, we didn’t charge them green fees, card fees -- we didn't collect anything from the participants,” said Berry.

The tournament ended nearly 5 hours later. Moyers was a no-show.

“At that point in time, we couldn’t get a hold of John,” said Berry.

That was the last they heard of him. The Hobbs Police Department is currently investigating the case.