Organizers discuss 97th annual Burning of Zozobra, building Old Man Gloom

SANTA FE, N.M. – Old Man Gloom and everyone's worries are going down in flames Friday night during the 97th annual Burning of Zozobra.

LIve entertainment will begin as gates open at 4 p.m. Ahead of the Burning of Zozobra, there will be a dance party playing 1980s music videos on four screens, a visit from the 2021 Santa Fe Fiesta Royalty and four live acts performing before the lights will go out at 9:10 a.m.