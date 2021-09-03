Organizers discuss 97th annual Burning of Zozobra, building Old Man Gloom | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Organizers discuss 97th annual Burning of Zozobra, building Old Man Gloom

Organizers discuss 97th annual Burning of Zozobra, building Old Man Gloom

Joy Wang
Created: September 03, 2021 10:49 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Old Man Gloom and everyone's worries are going down in flames Friday night during the 97th annual Burning of Zozobra. 

LIve entertainment will begin as gates open at 4 p.m. Ahead of the Burning of Zozobra, there will be a dance party playing 1980s music videos on four screens, a visit from the 2021 Santa Fe Fiesta Royalty and four live acts performing before the lights will go out at 9:10 a.m.

Joy Wang talked with various Zozobra personnel who helped put Old Man Gloom together:

Visit the Zozobra website for a full schedule and more information.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases
Balloon release held for 16-year-old homicide victim
Balloon release held for 16-year-old homicide victim
APD: 1 hospitalized after shooting in school parking lot
APD: 1 hospitalized after shooting in school parking lot
Elderly woman left outside overnight outside Farmington hospital
Elderly woman left outside overnight outside Farmington hospital
Q&A: Mother of teen killed in drive-by is fighting for change
Q&A: Mother of teen killed in drive-by is fighting for change