Organizers discuss 97th annual Burning of Zozobra, building Old Man Gloom

Joy Wang
Created: September 03, 2021 10:49 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Old Man Gloom and everyone's worries are going down in flames Friday night during the 97th annual Burning of Zozobra.
LIve entertainment will begin as gates open at 4 p.m. Ahead of the Burning of Zozobra, there will be a dance party playing 1980s music videos on four screens, a visit from the 2021 Santa Fe Fiesta Royalty and four live acts performing before the lights will go out at 9:10 a.m.
Joy Wang talked with various Zozobra personnel who helped put Old Man Gloom together:
Visit the Zozobra website for a full schedule and more information.
