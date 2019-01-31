Orphaned bear burned in 416 Fire returned to the wild
Meg Hilling
January 31, 2019 05:43 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— An orphaned bear cub that was burned in the 416 Fire near Durango was released into the wild this week.
The bear suffered burns to its paws.
Pictures of the bear being treated went viral last year.
Following six months of rehab, the cub was returned to the San Juan Mountains.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife built a den for the cub and another orphaned bear before they were released.
The den is primarily made of straw and has snow wrapped around it to keep the heat in.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews say the bears will stay in the den hibernating until the spring.
