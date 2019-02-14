Over 200 valentines sent through Loving, NM post office

Each year, the U.S. Postal Service comes out with a postal stamp in celebration of Valentine's day.

Woods and her staff receive cards for grandparents, children, lovers and more. They cancel out the original postmark with a stamp that reads "Mailed with love from Loving, NM."

"We have a gentleman from Belgium that always, every year since I've been here, sends us his Valentine cards," she said.

In return, people thank Vickie and her staff for their services.

The post office is still accepting Valentine cards - even if it's late.