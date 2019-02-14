Over 200 valentines sent through Loving, NM post office
Faith Egbuonu
February 14, 2019 06:53 PM
LOVING, N.M. - The one post office in Loving, New Mexico is one of the many in the U.S. that does Valentine re-mailing.
Postmaster Vickie Woods says they get 200 to 400 cards every year.
"We love seeing how some people sign their name, some of them will sign hot stuff - from hot stuff, or from Cupid, or lover boy, or something like that," Woods said.
Each year, the U.S. Postal Service comes out with a postal stamp in celebration of Valentine's day.
Woods and her staff receive cards for grandparents, children, lovers and more. They cancel out the original postmark with a stamp that reads "Mailed with love from Loving, NM."
"We have a gentleman from Belgium that always, every year since I've been here, sends us his Valentine cards," she said.
In return, people thank Vickie and her staff for their services.
The post office is still accepting Valentine cards - even if it's late.
