Overflow Fire rages near Roswell

He added that aircraft in the area were used to drop large amounts of fire suppressants, which provided crews on the ground the chance to form fire lines and contain the fire.

By about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Powell said, the fire was contained to a point that most departments were able to leave. However, later in the night, it came roaring back.

“At about eleven o’clock last night, they… started requesting units to come back out, where we could assist them and that fire was just getting further and further away from them. And it did spread pretty rapidly,” Powell said.

For hours, they labored to contain the flames, facing terrain that was vast and arid, with houses located nearby. But Powell says no injuries were reported, and all structures were spared.

“We didn’t actually have to evacuate. We did tell people be ready, so they were up and ready. It did burn right up to some people’s houses, right beside them but we did keep it off ‘em as much as we could,” he said.

Many of the departments were able to leave once again, but Powell notes a red flag warning is in effect for the area, meaning the weather conditions that could fuel a fire remain great, especially in areas impacted by the Overflow Fire.

“The grass literally is in some places is about knee high, if not higher. It’s pretty flat for the most part, so when the fire takes off it takes off,” Powell said.

He worries this first major fire for Chaves County could be the precursor to a mean fire season, but says there are steps people can do to reduce the risk of fire, such as keeping grass and vegetation short and cleaning up debris that could add fuel to a potential fire.