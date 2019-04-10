Overturned semi blocks WB I-40 near Clines Corners | KOB 4
Overturned semi blocks WB I-40 near Clines Corners

Joshua Panas
April 10, 2019 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The westbound lanes of I-40 are at a standstill after a semi overturned near Clines Coners.

It's not clear what caused the semi to overturn, but high wind is being reported in the area. 

Police have not reported any injuries. 

The eastbound lanes are not impacted by the crash.

Updated: April 10, 2019 04:06 PM
Created: April 10, 2019 04:03 PM

