P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children

P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 28, 2020 02:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico announced Monday that P-EBT benefits would be extended for nearly 244,000 children. 

“We are working hard with the Public Education Department to get these benefits out to families as quickly as possible," said New Mexico Human Services Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D.

Advertisement

The benefit will be added to existing P-EBT cards for about two-thirds of recipients, and they can expect to see the money in early October. Others who qualify for the new benefit but don’t have an existing P-EBT card will be issued one with the new benefit, a process that could take several weeks.

The state says the retroactive benefit for an estimated 243,661 children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals is meant to offset meals missed because their schools were in the remote learning mode in August and September. New Mexico households with children who receive free or reduced-price meals will receive benefits of $5.86 per child per day for the period their individual school site was 100% virtual until the day their school site instituted a hybrid model.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
Advertisement


Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen