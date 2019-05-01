Padilla seeks dismissal of charges over coffeepot recording | KOB 4
Advertisement

Padilla seeks dismissal of charges over coffeepot recording

Demesia Padilla Demesia Padilla | 

The Associated Press
May 01, 2019 02:53 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's former tax chief says her due process rights were violated when investigators with the state attorney general's office used a coffeepot outfitted with a recording device to secretly record a conversation with her attorney.

Advertisement

The allegation is outlined in a court filing that seeks the dismissal of public corruption charges against Demesia Padilla.

The conversation happened before Padilla was arrested in December 2016.

The motion accuses the attorney general's office of outrageous conduct. Prosecutors argue they had a law enforcement interest in recording the agents' interview of Padilla.

The attorney general's denies surreptitiously listening in, saying the coffeepot recording device - which was on loan from the Albuquerque Police Department - stopped recording while Padilla was talking with her attorney.

A ruling on the motion could come later this month.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 01, 2019 02:53 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
I-25 to Gibson off-ramp to be closed during construction
I-25 to Gibson off-ramp to be closed during construction
Advertisement




Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
Padilla seeks dismissal of charges over coffeepot recording
Demesia Padilla
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration