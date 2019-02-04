Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs

Ryan Laughlin
February 04, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Cassandra Morales and Joseph Radcliffe are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Bank of Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, they would find a person, sometimes a transient, and accompany them to open an account.

The report says the pair would deposit fraudulent checks in accounts and then withdraw money from ATMs. They allegedly collected about $20,000.

An ATM captured a picture of the pair and Crimestoppers put out a bulletin.

Court documents say someone identified the pair, which led to Morales’ arrest.

However, a judge released her on her own recognizance.

Radcliffe is still on the run.

