Pamelya Herndon appointed to NM House seat vacated by Rep. Melanie Stansbury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Commission voted 4-0 to appoint Pamelya Herndon, a local attorney, to fill the District 28 House of Representatives seat.
The seat was previously occupied by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who won the special election for the U.S. House of Representatives.
District 28 is in the northeast quadrant of Albuquerque.
Eight individuals submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration.
