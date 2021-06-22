Pamelya Herndon appointed to NM House seat vacated by Rep. Melanie Stansbury | KOB 4
Pamelya Herndon appointed to NM House seat vacated by Rep. Melanie Stansbury

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 22, 2021 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Commission voted 4-0 to appoint Pamelya Herndon, a local attorney, to fill the District 28 House of Representatives seat. 

The seat was previously occupied by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who won the special election for the U.S. House of Representatives. 

District 28 is in the northeast quadrant of Albuquerque. 

Eight individuals submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration.


