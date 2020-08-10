Pandemic appears to be contributing to mental health issues among children, teens

"There's also been an increase in depression, anxiety, in that age group," Sower said. "And then sometimes some of the behaviors like running away and still be able to do what they want to do "

Sower advises parents to talk to their kids.

"I think the biggest thing is just encourage families to have conversations, validate that it's hard for the kids and really try to find a space to figure out how we can make the most of this situation," she said.

People in need of help can also contact the New Mexico Crisis Hotline at 1-855-NMCRISIS.

