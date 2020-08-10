Pandemic appears to be contributing to mental health issues among children, teens

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One out of every six kids reportedly have a mental illness.
Add in the pandemic, and many experts expect a rise in mental health needs for children.
"Younger kids, we do tend to watch for more acting out behaviors, getting into more fights or being irritable," said Dr. Kristina Sowar, child psychiatrist at UNM Hospital. "Sometimes that can be a sign of them struggling or just doing less of the things they used to enjoy."
Sowar said the pandemic is putting more strain on teens than younger kids. She adds that parents should be on the watch for social isolation.
"There's also been an increase in depression, anxiety, in that age group," Sower said. "And then sometimes some of the behaviors like running away and still be able to do what they want to do "
Sower advises parents to talk to their kids.
"I think the biggest thing is just encourage families to have conversations, validate that it's hard for the kids and really try to find a space to figure out how we can make the most of this situation," she said.
People in need of help can also contact the New Mexico Crisis Hotline at 1-855-NMCRISIS.
