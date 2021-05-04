Pandemic restrictions increased accessibility for people with disabilities

"Because of Zoom, I'm able to see my social work clients, all through Zoom, and I feel like I have more time to dedicate to my clients because I'm not having to factor in that extra time for waiting on a bus or things like that," she said.

Adams and Farris hope their needs aren't forgotten as the state reopens.

"I would just want people moving forward to remember the virtual option and not just kind of throw it back in the back corner," Farris said.

Julia Weyandt, who lives with autism, said virtual options helped her feel more comfortable.

"Making new friends makes me feel happy," she said.

Being apart actually made it easier to get together.

"We've proven during this time that we have the technological ability to kind of bridge those gaps and bring people closer together," Farris said.