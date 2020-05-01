Parade held for workers treating COVID-19 patients

As we’ve reported, patients at Canyon Transitional were transferred to other Genesis HealthCare facilities so the location could be used to treat COVID-19 patients under an agreement with the state.

“There was so much negativity towards this building for moving those patients, which is understandable, that have been here for several years. So we’re all one team and we wanted to support and provide and remember that we’re all together in this,” said Martinez.

Martinez came up with the idea for the drive-by parade two weeks ago and collected food and snacks for her colleagues at the center.

“I had some local places, Last Call, and I had Casa Taco which donated the majority of the food,” she said. “We did have some vendors, Stellar, we had Ambercare, Compassus, all donate drinks, goodies, individual snacks for the all the staff here to have just so they have a snack for their shift.”

Martinez says the center has the capacity to treat about 75 COVID-19 patients.

“They were surprised, crying of happiness, because it’s been tough for them. They’ve gone through a lot. It’s so stressful. We’re on 24/7,” she said.

She hopes this gesture of support helps them continue the important and life-saving work they’re doing for COVID-19 patients.