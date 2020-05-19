Parents accused of child abuse go missing with their four children

The children were ages four and under. The couple was holding a sign claiming they “need formula, food, and gas money.”

The children were discovered to have had various health problems such as “severe diaper rash, dehydration, decay of the teeth, and first degree sunburn,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to Hobbs Police the children were placed in CYFD custody and their parents were arrested. Badea and Ducila were both charged with four counts of child abuse. But over the course of a year, even with those charges pending, court documents said CYFD returned the children on a trial basis.

On May 2., a CYFD caseworker told the Hobbs police department the family was a no show for a home visit. However, the worker didn’t believe the kids were in danger.

Hobbs police couldn’t send out a missing persons report or pursue charges until CYFD, being the legal guardian, gave the go ahead, according to court documents.

On May 12., documents show CYFD was still not willing to proceed with charges.

Warrants have been filed against Badea and Ducila for custodial interference. They’re believed be traveling in a blue 2005 Honda or a blue 2003 Dodge van.

A motion was filed Tuesday in district court to review the parents’ conditions of release related to those child abuse charges.

KOB 4 reached out to CYFD a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“CYFD is bound by confidentiality laws to protect information about any person or family that might be involved with CYFD, and are, therefore, unable to comment on specific cases, even to confirm or deny the existence of a case. I have worked to give an answer that is general, in line with our confidentiality laws.

CYFD notifies local law enforcement immediately when and if parents or foster parents caring for a child involved with the Department do certain acts that cause concern for the health and safety of children, such as unauthorized transport of children or newly-alleged abuse or neglect.

While CYFD collaborates closely with both the district attorney’s office and law enforcement, the decision to open a criminal investigation is up to law enforcement and the decision of whether or not to file criminal charges is up to the district attorney.”