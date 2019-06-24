Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment

However, Timothy Crouch, the couple’s 31-year-old son, said the allegations aren’t true.

“My family are wonderful people,” he said. “My mom and dad are some of the best people you'll meet.”

Timothy has 14 brothers and sisters, some of whom are adults.

Court document state that some of the Crouch’s siblings moved after they were beaten.

A teen girl, who was still living with the couple, told officers she was routinely abused. She also stated that they were only allowed one meal a day.

Court documents state that Martha would punish the children by killing their pets.

The teen girl told police, "Martha took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them" while they watched.

Another child claimed he was "beaten, shot, stabbed and run over by his parents and even had b-b's still inside his arm."

Another daughter said she was put on a "fat chain" for three years to prevent her from getting food because she was overweight.

Timothy said the allegations are a lie.

“My mom’s a great person,” he said. “I mean, if it wasn’t for my mom, I'd literally be living in a ditch, and my dad is who made me who I am today.”

The documents show CYFD discovered the Crouch family had similar reports in four other states.

Investigators claim the couple moved the family after the investigations began.