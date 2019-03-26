Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn

When KOB sat down to discuss the case with the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon, Rivera was on the run. As the interview wrapped up, a call came through stating she was now in custody.

"The stepmother denied ever seeing the video, ever having the video, just denied all involvement," said Jarrod Slindee, a detective with the San Juan County Sheriff's office.

Authorities say Rivera faces charges of tampering with evidence and sexual exploitation of a child among other things.

Chavez faces charges including criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual exploitation and a number of other felonies.

In the meantime, the San Juan County Sheriff's office would like to remind residents that if there is ever a suspicion of a crime like this, to please give them a call.