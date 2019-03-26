Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn

Meg Hilling
March 26, 2019 06:47 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Juan Pablo Chavez and Leosha Rivera are behind bars after investigators say that Chavez sexually abused his child and Rivera had recordings of it.

Advertisement

According to the sheriff's office, a tip came in regarding Chavez's treatment of his child in a video last week.

Once an investigation was started, the child was placed with the biological mother and Chavez was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant unrelated to this case. Shortly after his arrest, deputies say videos showing Chavez assaulting the child were discovered on his cell phone.

When KOB sat down to discuss the case with the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon, Rivera was on the run. As the interview wrapped up, a call came through stating she was now in custody. 

"The stepmother denied ever seeing the video, ever having the video, just denied all involvement," said Jarrod Slindee, a detective with the San Juan County Sheriff's office.

Authorities say Rivera faces charges of tampering with evidence and sexual exploitation of a child among other things.

Chavez faces charges including criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual exploitation and a number of other felonies.

In the meantime, the San Juan County Sheriff's office would like to remind residents that if there is ever a suspicion of a crime like this, to please give them a call.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: March 26, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: March 26, 2019 05:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed
New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Advertisement




Federal budget cuts could cripple New Mexico’s ability to respond to emergencies, terror threats
Federal budget cuts could cripple New Mexico’s ability to respond to emergencies, terror threats
AG Balderas to make announcement regarding US Senate race
AG Balderas to make announcement regarding US Senate race
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated
New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn