Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn

March 26, 2019 06:47 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Juan Pablo Chavez and Leosha Rivera are behind bars after investigators say that Chavez sexually abused his child and Rivera had recordings of it.
According to the sheriff's office, a tip came in regarding Chavez's treatment of his child in a video last week.
Once an investigation was started, the child was placed with the biological mother and Chavez was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant unrelated to this case. Shortly after his arrest, deputies say videos showing Chavez assaulting the child were discovered on his cell phone.
When KOB sat down to discuss the case with the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon, Rivera was on the run. As the interview wrapped up, a call came through stating she was now in custody.
"The stepmother denied ever seeing the video, ever having the video, just denied all involvement," said Jarrod Slindee, a detective with the San Juan County Sheriff's office.
Authorities say Rivera faces charges of tampering with evidence and sexual exploitation of a child among other things.
Chavez faces charges including criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual exploitation and a number of other felonies.
In the meantime, the San Juan County Sheriff's office would like to remind residents that if there is ever a suspicion of a crime like this, to please give them a call.
