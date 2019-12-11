Parents address concerns of excluding special education students in Roswell schools

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M. - Some parents in Roswell fired back at the thought of excluding special education students at the school board meeting Tuesday night.
Superintendent Ann Lynn McIlroy said the issue came about two weeks ago when a few parents witnessed a special needs student have an “episode.”
“Many of those parents reached out to district personnel with concerns about the level of behavioral disruption that they witnessed,” she said. “The concern by the special education parents was that they were concerned the general education parents were going to speak to the school board and try to persuade them to be more exclusive in their practices.”
“The truth is, we’re all normal, we all just have different needs,” a Roswell parent said.
"All children, even special needs children need to be able to learn how to function in society and what are we-- are we doing them a service by taking them out of the regular society and putting them in a special needs?" said Roswell resident, Christina Belton-Bravo.
Superintendent McIlroy said she wanted to reassure parents.
"The day of exclusionary practices is over. We know that is not the best practice,” she said. “We know that is not legally prudent. It's not good for any student, general education or special needs.”
Rebecca Cobos, an advocate for individuals with disabilities said the thought of exclusion upset her.
“It sent me into a frenzy, because here I am thinking-- we’re going to go back 30 years to institutionalize individuals with disabilities and mental health, like really? No."
Cobos believes they deserve to lead a normal life like any other student with the right support.
“We want them to have competitive employment. We want them to have college experiences,” she said. “We want them to have inclusive extra-curricular activities in high school and middle school and elementary."
"As a parent, I refuse to accept that my child doesn't deserve the same education yours receives,” Belton-Bravo said.
McIlroy said the Individualized Education Plan Team will continue to monitor progress for special education students.
“The IEP is a dynamic document. It’s always changing based on the current need of that student and helping that student move to be a successful productive member of society,” she said.
Parents that called for exclusion did not speak out at Tuesday’s meeting.
