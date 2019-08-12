Parents concerned about hot school busses in Carlsbad
Faith Egbuonu
August 12, 2019 07:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been less than a week since school started in Carlsbad, and some parents believe the high temperatures on the bus are interfering with students' return.
"Our children are getting sick... headaches, nosebleeds, throwing up," said the union president of the Carlsbad Federation of United School Employees, Grace Rodriguez. "They don't return to school the following day, because they are sick from having to ride the bus home."
Rodriguez said she's pushed for school buses to have air conditioning for years. According to CFUSE, rides to and from school are quite long — some up to an hour or more.
"All summer long we show commercials about dogs... 97 degree weather yet, we are putting our children on a bus that is 100 plus degree weather," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said students are allowed to bring a bottle of water on the bus until October — when temperatures cool down.
Gerry Washburn, Carlsbad Municipal Schools Superintendent told KOB 4 in a statement:
"We are not funded to put air conditioning on those buses. We are basically in our fourth day of school. It takes about 10 days for the school bus routes to be sorted out, and the rides should get shorter. We are aware of the fact kids are on the buses, and it's very hot... just another indicator, we need that legislative passed to get air conditioning here on these buses."
State Representative, Cathrynn Brown said she plans to address these concerns again at the next legislative session.
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: August 12, 2019 07:43 PM
Created: August 12, 2019 07:04 PM
