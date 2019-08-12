Parents concerned about hot school busses in Carlsbad

"All summer long we show commercials about dogs... 97 degree weather yet, we are putting our children on a bus that is 100 plus degree weather," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said students are allowed to bring a bottle of water on the bus until October — when temperatures cool down.

Gerry Washburn, Carlsbad Municipal Schools Superintendent told KOB 4 in a statement:

"We are not funded to put air conditioning on those buses. We are basically in our fourth day of school. It takes about 10 days for the school bus routes to be sorted out, and the rides should get shorter. We are aware of the fact kids are on the buses, and it's very hot... just another indicator, we need that legislative passed to get air conditioning here on these buses."

State Representative, Cathrynn Brown said she plans to address these concerns again at the next legislative session.