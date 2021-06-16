Parents express concern about track and field athletes wearing masks in the heat

Joy Wang
Updated: June 16, 2021 10:12 PM
Created: June 16, 2021 08:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school track and field athletes are planning on wearing a mask during the state championships.
The event, which begins Thursday, is expected to take place in temperatures that could reach 97 degrees.
Parents have been expressing concerns about their children wearing a mask in the heat.
"I've been communicating those concerns to the governor's office and the medical team is evaluating it, and we will follow whatever the governor's medical team tells us that we need to do," said Sally Marquez, NMAA executive director.
The governor's office said they hear and understand the concerns. A spokesperson said they are working with the medical team to make sure student athletes are safe while competing. The spokesperson added that updated guidance will be out soon.
