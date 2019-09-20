Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss

"I had six miscarriages previously to having my daughter," Demi said. "I remember praying every single day, nonstop."

Tuesday, their world was suddenly turned upside down.

"I hear Demi screaming on the other line saying that Zariah's dead and I didn't know what to do," Zachary said. "I slammed on my brakes and pulled over."

Hobbs police said Zariah was found dead inside of a hot car while in the care of a babysitter, Tammie Brooks.

According to police, Brooks said she forgot to take Zariah to daycare, and instead went straight to work.

"I mean, you can forget to bring a pen with you, but it's kind of hard to forget about a kid in the car," Zachary said.

Demi wants people to be aware of the dangers.

"Always look at the backseat of the car, and if there is a child in there or you hear a child screaming, please just-- you know, help," she said "As for daycare centers, if you know a child is not there at their appointed time, please contact the parents or someone on the emergency list right away."

Funeral arrangements for Zariah are underway. No date has been set.

To help with funeral expenses, donate to the family's GoFundMe page.

Donations can also be made for Zariah's Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo bank.