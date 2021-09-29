Parents of recently cancer-free, two-year-old boy use experiences to raise awareness

"Doctors, nurses, weren't too sure what it was, so they did a biopsy of one of the lesions," Emery Cruz, Rambo's mother, said, "and it came out positive for Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis."

Cruz – the mother of two kids older than Rambo – recalled watching her son deal with blood infections and go through treatments, including multiple surgeries and chemotherapy.

"That was very hard for me as a mother to help hold down my crying child to help the nurses put IVs in and, a lot of times, they weren't working because his veins were so tiny," Cruz described.

"No matter how hard it got, I just had to continue to believe that there was going to be a light at the end of the tunnel and that my son was going to get rid of this disease in his body and that I just had to hang on and be strong," Cruz said.

In April, however, she and the family received good news: Rambo was officially cancer-free. In front of a crowd of cheering supporters, he and his family finally rang the bell at UNM Hospital.

"It was amazing," Cruz remembered. "It was something that I was waiting for. He's taught us perseverance and that nothing that life throws at us should keep us down."

Now, Rambo is beginning school and able to live life after a hard fight.

"He is completely healthy head to toe. He's going to be starting preschool at the blind school in January," said Emery.