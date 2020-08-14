Parents spending more on school supplies to accommodate virtual learning | KOB 4
Parents spending more on school supplies to accommodate virtual learning

Colton Shone
Updated: August 14, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 02:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Buying school supplies for children can be costly, and remote learning can add additional costs.

"I bought them a tablet, the older ones tablets," said Bill Hardy, an Albuquerque grandfather.

The National Retail Federation reports that families will spend nearly $790 this year on back-to-school shopping. In 2019, parents spent about $696. 

Computers and tablets topped the school supply list for many parents. They are also spending money on furniture or home-based learning areas, but they are expected to cut back on new clothes.

"The focus for many parents this year is how to keep your kids safe and how to keep your home safe when they return," said Matt Granite, operator of The Deal Guy website.

Granite said the Phonetizer is the hot item on the market this year.

"You put your smartphone in here, car keys, credit cards, sunglasses, the remote control-- my 2-year-old daughter tries to put into her mouth-- you close the lid and within five minutes, 99.9 percent of germs, viruses and bacteria are safely killed using a UVC sterilization light," Granite said.


