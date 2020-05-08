Parents who lost child to cancer paying it forward to other children with the illness

“It’s this bright green backpack that’s filled with goodies to bring joy to the kids at the hospitals who are battling so bravely,” said Pammy Kramer.

Inside the backpacks are materials to decorate patient rooms to make children feel more at home while being treated. The Kramers are now partnering with Presbyterian Hospitals in New Mexico to keep spirits up. They’re already partners with 15 other hospitals across the country.

“You don’t control this disease, you don’t control your medical future, you still control the way you live, and our smile packs are that gentle reminder that that room is still your room and that your life, albeit, a different one that you once knew, is still yours,” said Scott.

The Kramers published a book that details Maddie’s life and fight against cancer. The proceeds from the sales go to their nonprofit so they can continue to give children a smile pack at a time when they need it the most.

