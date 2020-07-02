Park ranger shooting gets attention of New Mexico's congressional delegation

"There are no words to ease the pain that Gage Lorentz’s family is enduring. Justice demands an immediate, full, and transparent investigation of this tragedy – for his family, and for all families who have experienced such devastating and unacceptable loss. The Lorentz family’s pain and grave misgivings about how this case has been handled should be taken very seriously. And I am working in Congress to enact real reforms – like the Justice in Policing Act – to improve accountability and prevent law enforcement officers from abusing their power. I am also seeking answers about the status of National Park Service’s handling of the tragic killing of Gage Lorentz.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is in Rep. Xochitl Torres Small's district. She said Lorentz's death inspired her to co-sponsor the Justice in Policing Act.