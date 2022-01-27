Parker out as NMSU provost; search for replacement launched | KOB 4

Parker out as NMSU provost; search for replacement launched

The Associated Press
Created: January 27, 2022 09:42 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Carol Parker is out as New Mexico State University provost two months after being placed on paid administrative leave.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu disclosed in an email to university employees this week that Parker was no longer a university employee as of Jan. 21.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Arvizu thanked Parker for her service to NMSU and wished Parker “the very best in her future endeavors.”

Parker was placed on leave Nov. 9 after faculty and student organizations passed no-confidence resolutions calling for the removals of Parker and President John Floros.

Floros earlier this month announced down he would step down, making Arvizu the sole top leader.


