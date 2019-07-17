Parts of NM in for hot end of week | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Parts of NM in for hot end of week

Eddie Garcia
July 17, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many New Mexicans will be trying to escape the heat this week.

Advertisement

Many parts of the state will see upper 90 degree and even triple digit temperatures.

Experts recommended that people stay hydrated during the heat.

People should also limit outdoor activities to the early morning or the late evening hours.

Watch the video above to see the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Click here to check your local forecast

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: July 17, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 04:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
15-year-old pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
Memorial services set for murdered New Mexico singer
Memorial services set for murdered New Mexico singer
Woman sues Santa Fe hospital over alleged assault during procedure
Woman sues Santa Fe hospital over alleged assault during procedure
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
Advertisement




Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case
19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case
Roswell mother describes moment she learned her son was shot, killed
Roswell mother describes moment she learned her son was shot, killed
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Skilled 4 Work: Learning trades through TLC's apprenticeship program
Skilled 4 Work: Learning trades through TLC's apprenticeship program