Parts of NM in for hot end of week
Eddie Garcia
July 17, 2019 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many New Mexicans will be trying to escape the heat this week.
Many parts of the state will see upper 90 degree and even triple digit temperatures.
Experts recommended that people stay hydrated during the heat.
People should also limit outdoor activities to the early morning or the late evening hours.
Watch the video above to see the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
