Pathology Consultants of New Mexico joins fight against COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 19, 2020 12:08 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 11:59 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — New testing by Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) could potentially increase the statewide testing capacity by 20%.

“Due to recent FDA emergency approval, we can now perform COVID testing with our existing high-volume throughput laboratory instruments,” Lisa Moores, CEO of PCNM, said. “This is an opportunity to continue to serve New Mexico, especially during this time of crisis.”

PCNM began testing Monday and is working closely with the New Mexico Department of Health and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office to coordinate testing efforts. 

The independent lab has provided pathology services for over 70 years with laboratories in Roswell and Las Cruces. 


