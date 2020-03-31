Patient enrolled in COVID-19 clinical trial at UNM Hospital

"They will be receiving that combination of drugs every day -- and over the next week or so we will be monitoring that patient for how well they're breathing and how well they're oxygenating their blood and whether their COVID test becomes negative," said Dr. Richard Larson, executive vice chancellor of the UNM Health Sciences Center.

Earlier this week, federal regulators eased restrictions on the drugs hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir to make them more widely available.

"Hydroxychloroquine was the drug that was in short supply potentially if this therapy became widely used -- so with that release we should be able to have adequate supplies of those two drugs ... even after we finish our own current stocks," said Dr. Larson, adding later: "We wrote the trials so that if they show efficacy we will be able to continue to enroll as many people as needed into those trials and be able to provide drugs to them."

RESEARCH COOPERATION

The clinical trials at UNM Hospital are similar to studies being conducted at research institutions across the country. Dr. Larson says there are very robust conversations between all academic health centers.

"Any drug that works has tremendous potential to save lives and ultimately get us back to normal," said Dr. Larson.

There are currently more than 200 proposed clinical trails concerning coronavirus treatment. UNM's clinical trials were selected because of early signs of success via other groups.

Dr. Larson said it could be weeks before researchers know whether the clinical trial treatments are working.

"A similar trial with the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was started last week in New York City, in Pittsburgh, at the Cleveland Clinic and at the Mayo Clinic -- so I think we should be able to hear within a relatively short time how it's going at all of these places," said Dr. Larson.