Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19 | KOB 4
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A trial for the drug Remdesivir took place at UNM Hospital.

The hospital announced on March 30 it would use the drug in a single-patient in a clinical trial.

That patient recovered, and is out of the hospital. Now, UNM is trying to get more Remdesivir.

"We're actively trying with Gilead - we reach out to them on a consistent basis to ask to be part of the trial or to have expanded access to this drug so that we can use it in more patients," said Dr. Michelle Harkins. 

New data from multiple clinical trials shows Remdesivir has emerged as the most promising drug to treat COVID-19, reducing hospital time for severely ill patients from 15 days to 11 days.

It also reduced the mortality rate from 11.6% to 8%.

Remdesivir was originally designed to treat patients with Ebola.

However, as trials continue at hospital across the country, those fighting the outbreak cuation more research is necessary.

"It is good news, but I was very serious when I said this is not the total answer by any means," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "But it's a very important first step."
  


