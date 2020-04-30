Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19

New data from multiple clinical trials shows Remdesivir has emerged as the most promising drug to treat COVID-19, reducing hospital time for severely ill patients from 15 days to 11 days.

It also reduced the mortality rate from 11.6% to 8%.

Remdesivir was originally designed to treat patients with Ebola.

However, as trials continue at hospital across the country, those fighting the outbreak cuation more research is necessary.

"It is good news, but I was very serious when I said this is not the total answer by any means," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "But it's a very important first step."

