Pay it 4ward: McDonald's manager recognized for tracking down woman who stole customer's wallet, phone

“They reviewed their cameras, they seen her take it, they seen her looking through it,” Wejs said.

McDonald’s manager Mark Sedillo said he recognized the thief in the security video. He said she was someone who was interested in a job at that location.

“The girl had put in an application, so he knew her,” Wejs said. “He knew that she had been here before, he said she was a regular, if she came in again he would talk to her.”

Wejs said Sedillo reached out to the woman and told her to bring the items back.

“She brought it back 20 minutes later,” Wejs said. “Everything but the money was there, well the money and my I.D. wasn't there, but she left a phone number to call her to return the money and she did.”

Wejs said she was amazed by Mark's dedication and his willingness to help.

“Capes come in all forms and heroes do too, so it's like, I'm really thankful for him and even my kids came here and he was even almost in tears and he was just so happy that he got our money back,” Wejs said.

For his generosity, Wejs nominated Sedillo for Pay it 4ward and gave him $400.

“For you to give it back was amazing and not a lot of people would have gone out of their way to try to get the money back,” Wejs told Sedillo.

Sedillo told Wejs that he was doing what he hopes someone would do for him.

“I've been there,” he said. “I think we've all been there before. With the crime and stuff like that and I just wanted to help somebody out and I didn't expect anything in return whatsoever, so I appreciate it.”