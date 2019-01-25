Pearce weighs in on Roger Stone indictment as RNC plots 2020 strategy in NM

However, the room full of GOP leaders avoided one major headline: the arrest of Roger Stone – a longtime adviser to President Trump.

Stone is the sixth Trump associate to face charges as part of the Mueller investigation.

“I frankly don't think that this action today with Stone or any other actions in the past are going to be big detriments,” said Steve Pearce, New Mexico Republican Party Chair, who believes voters will focus on other key issues.

“I think the people are more concerned about the security of the nation, they're concerned about their jobs, they're concerned about the economy -- that's where they see the President performing very well,” said Pearce.

However, Pearce knows the political climate in New Mexico will be challenging, especially after a Democratic sweep last November.

“We have got to see that Donald Trump is re-elected as President. For New Mexico, it’s going to be a hard uphill climb,” said Pearce.

The White House Press Secretary said Friday that Stone’s indictment has nothing to do with the President and nothing to do with the White House.