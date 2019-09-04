Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall | KOB 4
Advertisement

Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall

Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall

Associated Press
September 04, 2019 11:53 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - A total of 127 military construction projects are being sidelined by a Pentagon decision to shift $3.6 billion to build part of President Donald Trump's border wall.
    
Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the transfer of funds on Tuesday. Officials say details about the projects losing their funding will be released after Congress is notified.
    
The Pentagon comptroller says the projects are being "deferred" and not cancelled, though there is no guarantee the funding will be restored by Congress.
    
The money is to be used to build 175 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
    
Congress approved $1.375 billion for wall construction in this year's budget, same as the previous year but far less than the $5.7 billion that the White House sought.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 04, 2019 11:53 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
Advertisement



$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair
Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall