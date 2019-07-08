People behind Roswell zoo vandalism still on the run

"I see it as somebody that got tired of seeing animals caged in, in a very unwanted, unhealthy environment –and, maybe they were just trying to set them loose,” Clark said.

According to police, five zoo exhibits were vandalized. As a result, four animals –a bobcat, raccoon and two coatimundis escaped.

The animals were eventually located and returned to their enclosures.

The city wants to take extra safety measures to prevent this from happening again.

"The zoo and the city will be looking at our current security measures, plus adding anymore additional security measures that can help protect the safety of the patrons, of the staff, of the animals themselves,” said Roswell’s public information officer, Todd Wildermuth. “As well as prevent any damage to our property."

The zoo was closed Sunday to repair the damage, but now is back open to the public.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770. People can also call Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS (8477).