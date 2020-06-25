People encouraged to leave messages of healing on the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza

Photos from the Santa Fe Reporter show part of the obelisk was chipped away, and spray painted with the phrase "End The Genocide."

This structure was built in 1968 as a tribute to union soldiers in the Civil War. But at one point the inscription refers to Native Americans as "Savages."

The city has covered up the monument with a canvas to protect the structure since it cannot be safely moved.

The city is inviting people to express their beliefs and feelings-- through art.

"Now it's a time to talk to one another to have conversations. And I think we can do it here at the heart of Santa Fe where the obelisk is," said John Munoz, Santa Fe Parks and Recreation Director. "We've put in a new canvass around the base of this monument so that people, artists, poets can come in and put in messages of hope, messages of healing, messages of reconciliation."

The canvas is intended to be a temporary protective measure.

The mayor has commissioned a new "Truth and Reconciliation Committee." The committee will be in charge of considering the futures of not only controversial monuments, but street names and buildings as well.