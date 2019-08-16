People evacuated from Federal building in Roswell | KOB 4
People evacuated from Federal building in Roswell

KOB Web Staff
August 16, 2019 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bomb Squad responded to the Federal building in Roswell Friday morning.

New Mexico State Police officers are also on scene investigating.

Police have not given an update about what led to their large presence. However, people were evacuated from the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Created: August 16, 2019 12:06 PM

