People in Eastern New Mexico clean up following severe storm | KOB 4
People in Eastern New Mexico clean up following severe storm

Marian Camacho
May 27, 2019 08:46 PM

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. - People in Eastern New Mexico are cleaning up following a severe storm that left behind a trail of destruction.

The tiny farming community of McIntosh was struck by a severe storm Sunday.

Volunteers from Envirokleen in Edgewood spent their Memorial Day helping community members clean up.

Meteorologist Jorge Torres has their story. Watch the full video for more.

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 27, 2019 08:46 PM
Created: May 27, 2019 08:28 PM

