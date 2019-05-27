People in Eastern New Mexico clean up following severe storm
Marian Camacho
May 27, 2019 08:46 PM
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. - People in Eastern New Mexico are cleaning up following a severe storm that left behind a trail of destruction.
The tiny farming community of McIntosh was struck by a severe storm Sunday.
Volunteers from Envirokleen in Edgewood spent their Memorial Day helping community members clean up.
Meteorologist Jorge Torres has their story. Watch the full video for more.
