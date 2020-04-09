People may be struggling with grief during COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
People may be struggling with grief during COVID-19 pandemic

Joy Wang
Updated: April 09, 2020 10:28 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 07:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Grief counselors believe many people are grieving the loss of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are feeling off-balance and various degrees of unease,” said Nancy Mance, the Office of the Medical Investigator's grief services program manager. “Some of us are experiencing loss after loss. Loss of a job, loss of income, loss of a family member, and whenever we have loss we experience grief and sometimes some of that grief is about loss of identity, you know, a lot of us identify with our jobs.”

Mance said everyone, children and adults, can grieve differently.

“Some people need solitude, and they withdraw greatly,” she explained. “ Others need more of a social connection. In a household, a husband and wife grieving so differently-- sometimes that causes tension, in fact, usually it does.”

Mance said patience is key to dealing with grief.

"If something doesn't feel right or look right, rather than jumping to a conclusion, just discuss what's going on," she said.

Mance believes people can also be feeling a sense of trauma.

 “I notice that, in a national sense, we as a country have, I think, we've always seen ourselves as secure, and we have it all together,” said Mance. “We're a wealthy country, and you know, we count on some things that are just unspoken. Of course, we're gonna have enough medical equipment to handle this crisis. And now we find out we don't have enough medical equipment. We don't have enough personnel. We're not keeping our people safe.”

Mance believes having a routine and keeping in touch with loved ones is good for a person's mental health.

“Staying connected to your support network is really important,” said Mance. "Having a routine or a plan for the day, that's really important. Giving yourself permission to not be feeling at your best, to be feeling nervous, uncertain, angry, whatever it is you're experiencing. It isn't the feeling where the people go wrong. It's the behavior that follows the feeling. The feeling just is what it is.”


